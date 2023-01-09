"Harry Maguire to Aston Villa would have been one of my favourite transfer stories of all time."

Telegraph football journalist Luke Edwards is very disappointed that Manchester United have "laughed off" rumours of their captain leaving Old Trafford.

However, given the dubious nature of the rumours, he fully understands why this isn't a transfer story with any credence.

"For about two hours, I thought this might be happening," he told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Then, it turned out, it was based on Maguire playing a round of golf at The Belfry, which is near Birmingham, and someone turned that into him joining Villa!"

He does think Unai Emery will be active in this window though with a deal for Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno progressing.

"I think Emery is after three players," he said. "And, to be honest, they have just lost to Stevenage, so he is probably in a bad mood."

Listen to Monday's Transfer Gossip Daily over here