Sutton's predictions: Tottenham v Aston Villa

Sutton's prediction: 2-2

I just don't know what to expect from Tottenham. For a team that is fourth in the table, they are extremely inconsistent and very unconvincing at times.

Which Spurs side will turn up here, why does their manager Antonio Conte always say they are tired and why do they go behind in games so often?

Aston Villa were well beaten by Liverpool in the end but they were pretty lively going forward.

So, I have a sneaking feeling this will end up in a draw, although I suppose that is mostly because I have no idea what kind of performance we will see from Tottenham.

Maulo's prediction: 1-2

