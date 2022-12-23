There will be a lot of scrutiny on the home bench at Easter Road as Hibs try to arrest a slump of four defeats on the spin and a sorry run of seven losses from eight. Make no mistake, this is a huge match for head coach Lee Johnson.

But let's take a look at the opposite corner to lavish praise on Livingston boss David Martindale.

His side made life difficult for Celtic in a narrow defeat on Wednesday and the West Lothian side make the short trip to Edinburgh three points better off than their hosts, with a game in hand.

They are also looking for a fifth successive victory against Hibs, which is extraordinary given the gap in resources.

When he's not painting the touchline or trying to fix a broken crossbar or advising the board on broadcasting deals, Martindale has built a well-organised team on the smallest budget in the league that rarely has an off day in terms of application and commitment.

