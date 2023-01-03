'Too many average players at Hibs' - Johnson

Lee Johnson believes the Hibernian hierarchy are on the same page as him as they look to end their recent dreadful run of form.

“Listen I have great communication," Johnson said. "I love the Gordons to bits, the family is fantastic. This football club is a brilliant investment, in my opinion.

“We’re not a million miles away but we’ve got to get so much right to drive the club forward quickly.”

Johnson, who has been in charge since May, has criticised Hibs' recruitment and said he was “sick to death of the mediocrity” within his squad after his side went down 3-0 to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Hibs recruited 12 players in the summer, but Johnson has stressed the need for quality over quantity, citing the likes of Aiden McGeady, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis – all of whom have recently returned from long-term injury – as the calibre of player he wants at Easter Road.

“We are chasing fitness in McGeady and in Nisbet and Magennis, these are quality players who can make a difference and tidy the ball up," Johnson added.

“But the fit players at the moment either don’t have that football IQ or the ability to manipulate the ball and that is frustrating.

“It’s not the worst squad in the world, I’m not saying we are a bad team and I haven’t lost belief in the ones I believe in. I just think we need to add better quality and work our budget better. There’s a lot of average squad players, too many.

“I’d rather get rid of 10 and sign one that is high quality. We have made mistakes (with recruitment), it’s as simple as that.”