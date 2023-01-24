Tottenham Hotspur: What's the future?

Having now passed the midway point of another up-and-down season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the latest episode of The Football News Show takes a look at what the future holds for Spurs.

Dan Kilpatrick, chief football correspondent at the Evening Standard, gives his take on manager Antonio Conte, while Stephen Cavalier from Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust discusses how the fans feel about the current ownership.

What the full episode of The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer now