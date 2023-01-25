Former Premier League defender Steve Brown says Declan Rice's comments that West Ham's win over Everton was a "season-defining" moment are premature.

Speaking on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast, Brown said: "I would say Declan Rice is not correct that it was season-defining by any stretch of the imagination.

"You should want to win every game. I'm not having a pop at Declan Rice, it’s that this team is under-performing and it’s let him [David Moyes] down. Yes it takes the pressure off for a little bit and it’s very nice for him to say in an interview that that’s for our manager, because that kind of gives you the backing.

"But they have got a lot of work to do. It seems like he thinks it’s job done and we move on from here. No, you’ve got to grind now for another month and get yourself right out of trouble."

