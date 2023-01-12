Emery on Moreno, transfers and Martinez

Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Friday’s match against Leeds.

Here are the key lines from the Aston Villa boss:

  • Matty Cash is a doubt for the game following a knock against Stevenage, captain John McGinn and Diego Carlos are both unavailable with the defender "a month or two" away.

  • On new left-back signing Alex Moreno, who was signed from Real Betis, he said: "We know him, in La Liga he was a very important player."

  • Emery said that on loan left-back Ludwig Augustinsson will need to try to leave but he doesn't know "if it will be back to Sevilla".

  • On why Moreno is a better option at left-back, he added: "I was looking for someone with a different profile who is more attacking."

  • Emery said he can't speak about the potential of Matteo Guendouzi joining the club amid transfer links. However added: "The club is hoping to add more players to the squad but some need to leave."

  • When asked about the potential for more signings, he said they must "improve the team," adding: "We want to try and add competitive players, to give us more balance in the squad."

  • Asked about what he is looking to build at Villa, he replied: "I want to build a team, a family. We have to be together in the tough moment, the crazy moment and we have to be positive, helping each other."

  • On World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez he said his "career is amazing", stating: "He is so, so ambitious and everything that has happened is because he deserves it".