Matty Cash is a doubt for the game following a knock against Stevenage, captain John McGinn and Diego Carlos are both unavailable with the defender "a month or two" away.

On new left-back signing Alex Moreno, who was signed from Real Betis, he said: "We know him, in La Liga he was a very important player."

Emery said that on loan left-back Ludwig Augustinsson will need to try to leave but he doesn't know "if it will be back to Sevilla".

On why Moreno is a better option at left-back, he added: "I was looking for someone with a different profile who is more attacking."

Emery said he can't speak about the potential of Matteo Guendouzi joining the club amid transfer links. However added: "The club is hoping to add more players to the squad but some need to leave."

When asked about the potential for more signings, he said they must "improve the team," adding: "We want to try and add competitive players, to give us more balance in the squad."

Asked about what he is looking to build at Villa, he replied: "I want to build a team, a family. We have to be together in the tough moment, the crazy moment and we have to be positive, helping each other."