Analysis: Everton 1-2 Wolves

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport at Goodison Park

The manner of Everton's defeat is likely to pile more pressure on manager Frank Lampard whose side have now lost their last four matches in all competitions and six of their previous eight league games.

However, the biggest single issue for him to deal with is clearly Everton's woeful return in front of goal.

The Blues have managed just 12 goals in their 16 Premier League fixtures this term, with the prolonged absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin keenly felt.

Unless Everton can keep Calvert-Lewin fit when he does return and add wisely to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window they could find themselves in serious trouble come May.