No bids for Cucurella - Bloom
#bhafc owner Tony Bloom confirms to me that there have NOT been any bids for Marc Cucurella. 'He's had an unbelievably good season, we're hoping for more to come & we haven't had a bid for him' More here -> pic.twitter.com/3ruVQR3E1i— Johnny Cantor 🎙 (@johnnycantor_) July 8, 2022
Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has told BBC Radio Sussex that there have been no bids for left-back Marc Cucurella.
The 23-year-old Seagulls defender has been linked to a possible move to Premier League champions Manchester City.