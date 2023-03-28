C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

I was talking to a Southampton fan at the weekend who said Leicester are too good to go down - really?

It always makes me laugh when opposition fans say that, having seen us play how many times exactly this season?

The only time we had a good run was during the World Cup!

Yes, you can be lucky to stay up, but too good to go down? NEVER.

"But you have one of the easiest run-ins?" he replied. "Oh yes," I said, "but we have lost to you twice this season."

The only ray of light I can see is that of the 11 games left seven are against what you could call relegation rivals. So it’s in our own hands... and that I find extremely worrying.

Are we too good to go down? NO. Could we? YES.

From a neutral's point of view the battle to stay up this season is exciting to say the least.

Oh I wish I was a neutral.