Leeds fans

Jeremy: The word "dismal" comes to mind. There just seems to be no gameplan and when things start to go wrong, there is no reaction and the wheels fall off. The new manager is not the right guy. We would have been better off sticking with Jesse Marsch.

Robert: Why did this result come as a surprise? The Leeds defence has been woeful for three years and there isn't a single player up to Premier League standard other than Max Wober. The management should be removed as they are clearly incapable of recognising the inadequacy of this squad. Relegation is inevitable.

Joe: Terrible to watch in all aspects. It's completely unacceptable and the blame all starts from the owners. There is no plan, no ambition, and some pretty awful recruitment of players. I no longer have hope we are going to stay up now. The club needs a complete reset when this terrible season is over and ultimately we are back in the Championship.

Graham: 45 years as a Leeds United supporter and that was the most gutless performance I have ever seen. Clearly there are many things wrong in our club. I'm struggling to understand how we have managed to assemble a team of players so devoid of the quality needed for the division we are playing in.

Liverpool fans

Tim: Got away with a handball for the first goal which gave us a head start, but a better performance all round. Midfield had balance and shoutout to Curtis Jones. We still looked shaky at the back and were lucky to be up against a poor Leeds team. Let's not get carried away, Reds.

James: Easy to get carried away but we've been here before this season. How many times have we heard that "Liverpool are back"? The first half hour was devoid of intensity or creativity and a decent team would have taken advantage. Liverpool must start every game with far more passion and urgency.

Mark: A great match. Leeds, despite their defensive frailties, put up a fight to the end and Liverpool played like we know they can play. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones were both great. Play like you've nothing to lose, Liverpool.

Abdul: Great performance. Desire to win was there, fighting throughout the game. A real Liverpool FC atmosphere.