Jota becomes Premiership's most valuable player

Celtic winger Jota has been named as the most valuable player in the Scottish Premiership in a study by football website Transfermarkt, external.

The Portuguese, signed permanently from Benfica in 2022, has nine goals and eight assists in the league this season.

The 23-year-old's value has risen by €1m to €12m, moving him above Rangers winger Ryan Kent as the highest valued player in Scotland.

Celtic's recent domestic dominance - the champions currently sit nine points clear at the top of the league - has seen several of their players increase in value.

One of those is defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, whose stock has risen by €1.5m to €11m, while striker Kyogo's value has increased the most of any player plying their trade in Scotland - by €3m to €9m.

Overall, Ange Postecoglou's squad rose in value by €11.95m, with a total value of €116.55m.