'Celtic trio given fresh international hopes'

New South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann will travel to Ayrshire on Sunday to watch Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu face Kilmarnock as the former Germany striker plans for the forthcoming Asia Cup. (The National), external

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu is planning peace talks with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou having left striker Kyogo Furuhashi and midfielder Reo Hatate out of his squad after questioning the standard of Scottish football. (Glasgow Evening Times) , external

Read Saturday's Scottish Gossip in full here.