Tottenham fan Hannah Ryan believes Antonio Conte acts as if he is doing the club a favour by managing them.

She said Spurs would be better off with "an up-and-coming manager who would see it as an opportunity and grasp it with both hands".

While Conte's recent comments were frustrating to hear, they didn't come as a surprise to Hannah.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Some of the comments he made about the club and the club’s history were quite insulting and I thought he was mocking Spurs to our face.

"I did used to like Conte, I thought he did a great job for the first seven or eight months he was in charge but since then there seems to be some kind of contempt from him.

"When we went out to Milan in the Champions League, his immediate reaction in the presser was to talk about Milan’s history and how we couldn’t possibly compete with that.

"What he did on Saturday and what he has been doing for a while at Tottenham, he put the club down and he does have this tendency to act as if he is doing us a favour by managing us.

"Myself and a lot of other fans don’t appreciate that. As well as being quite annoyed by his comments, I wasn’t surprised at all.

"I think we would be much better with an up-and-coming manager who would see Spurs as an opportunity and grasp it with both hands.

"We need to rebuild and we should have done it in 2019 after the Champions League manager, bit we didn’t and we are on this merry-go-round."

