Livingston v Ross County: Pick of the stats
- Published
Livingston have only won one of their last seven league games, drawing two and losing four, and have also only won one of their last seven at home in the Scottish Premiership, drawing four and losing two.
Ross County have won just two of their last 13 league matches, drawing three and losing eight.
Livingston have only lost one of their last eight league games against Ross County, winning four and drawing three.
Ross County picked up their first away win over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership in their last visit in October, a 1-0 victory.