Eddie Howe has praised his opposite number Steve Cooper as Nottingham Forest prepare to play Premier League football for the first time in 22 years.

The Newcastle boss knows the promoted side will offer a stern examination for his players on the opening day at St James’ Park and credits Cooper for Forest’s transformation.

“You look at their league position from when he joined and the job that he did,” said Howe. “Not only to miss out on automatic promotion but then to deal with that and come through the play-offs.

“That’s an incredibly difficult thing to do.

“He did it with an attractive style of play and they’ll be difficult opponents for us.

"We don’t underestimate them at all.”