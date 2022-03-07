This week's football commentaries
BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has you covered across the Premier League and Champions League this week:
Monday, 7 March
Tottenham v Everton (20:00) - 5 Live
Tuesday, 8 March
Liverpool v Inter Milan (20:00) - 5 Live
Wednesday, 9 March
Manchester City v Sporting Lisbon (20:00) - Sports Extra
Thursday, 10 March
Norwich City v Chelsea (19:30) - 5 Live
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford (19:30) - Sports Extra
Saturday, 12 March
Brentford v Burnley (15:00) - 5 Live
Sunday, 13 March
Leeds United v Norwich City (14:00) - 5 Live
Arsenal v Leicester City (16:30) - 5 Live
All times GMT