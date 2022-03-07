BBC Sport

This week's football commentaries

Published

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has you covered across the Premier League and Champions League this week:

Monday, 7 March

  • Tottenham v Everton (20:00) - 5 Live

Tuesday, 8 March

  • Liverpool v Inter Milan (20:00) - 5 Live

Wednesday, 9 March

  • Manchester City v Sporting Lisbon (20:00) - Sports Extra

Thursday, 10 March

  • Norwich City v Chelsea (19:30) - 5 Live

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford (19:30) - Sports Extra

Saturday, 12 March

  • Brentford v Burnley (15:00) - 5 Live

Sunday, 13 March

  • Leeds United v Norwich City (14:00) - 5 Live

  • Arsenal v Leicester City (16:30) - 5 Live

All times GMT