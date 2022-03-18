Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Newcastle United's Premier League pit-stop tour (three away games in seven days) came to a crashing halt last night at Goodison Park. The Magpies conceded a late goal for the second successive game and, after a nine-game unbeaten run, they are now on the end of back-to-back 1-0 defeats.

It was very much a stop start game last night, with the fan cable-tying himself to the goal post resulting in 14 minutes of added time. That period saw Alex Iwobi score the winning goal for Everton, who were down to 10 men.

That sending off didn't seem to make much difference to the flow of the game at all - or lack of. Both sides struggled for tempo throughout, and Newcastle never really got a foothold of the game or created enough goalscoring opportunities.

It's now a much-needed 17-day break for Eddie Howe’s players after the fixture congestion clearly took its toll on a squad that was already missing key men in Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson. The team are scheduled for another warm-weather training camp - after previously visiting Saudi Arabia back in January, they are now off to Dubai.

Judging by last night's performance levels, it seemed half of the team already had their sun cream and flip flops on.