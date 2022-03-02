The representatives of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger are in constant dialogue with Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Sky Sports), external

The Blues could look to sell forward Armando Broja and midfielder Faustino Anjorin to help fund transfers this summer. (Evening Standard), external

Borussia Dortmund are interested in forward Timo Werner. (Sky Germany), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich could be open to selling the club, with bids expected to arrive this week. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column