Transfer news: Rudiger camp in contact with Real and PSG
- Published
The representatives of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger are in constant dialogue with Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Sky Sports), external
The Blues could look to sell forward Armando Broja and midfielder Faustino Anjorin to help fund transfers this summer. (Evening Standard), external
Borussia Dortmund are interested in forward Timo Werner. (Sky Germany), external
Meanwhile, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich could be open to selling the club, with bids expected to arrive this week. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
