B﻿BC Sport's Gary Rose at Anfield: "Where do Liverpool go from here?

"Reds fans will have been hoping to see a reaction to the loss at bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest last week, but instead this was another disappointing display.

"﻿An early goal against - a far too regular occurrence this season - and Liverpool were once again chasing the game, rather than dictating things.

"﻿This defeat leaves them 13 points adrift of the top of the table and eight off the top four. They are closer to the bottom of the table than the Champions League places.

"﻿In his post-match news conference, boss Jurgen Klopp certainly looked deflated. He said that without consistency then finishing in the top four will be tough.

"They need to find that consistency quickly to avoid this season petering out in disappointment."