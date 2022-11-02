Arteta on Saka, Jesus and World Cup plans
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal’s Europa League game against Zurich on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Bukayo Saka is "feeling fine" after going off injured against Nottingham Forestand Arteta confirmed the forward is available for selection.
He praised squad members such as Reiss Nelson and Kieran Tierney for being "respectful" when not playing many minutes and yet still pushing to get into the team.
When asked about Gabriel Jesus' recent lack of goals, Arteta said: "If he makes three assists every game, I don’t think he has to make too many adjustments to what he is doing."
The Spaniard said he will name a strong team against Zurich to help ensure Arsenal clinch top spot in their group: "We certainly will have a competitive team. We missed our chance last week, so this is our opportunity. It is a challenge to play every three days, but we have managed it so far."
On the Gunners' plans for during the World Cup: "We will have some friendly matches and are arranging them because we will need them. There will be 10 to 12 players here and they need that competition. It will be like another pre-season. We’ll be together and be away from London for a long period."