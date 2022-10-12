Brentford v Brighton: Pick of the stats
Brentford have won just one of their past six home league games against Brighton (D3 L2), beating them 3-2 in September 2014.
Albion won both Premier League meetings with the Bees last season – only against West Ham have they won three in a row in the competition (between October 2017 and October 2018).
Brentford are unbeaten in their past nine league games played on a Friday, winning seven and drawing two. The Bees have won their last five such games, including both in the Premier League last season (vs Arsenal and Watford).
After an unbeaten run of seven league games in London (W4 D3), Brighton lost 2-1 at Fulham in their last visit to the capital. They last lost consecutive such games in April 2019.