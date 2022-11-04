U﻿nai Emery says he has two dreams at Aston Villa - but to begin with he is only concentrating on facing Manchester United on Sunday.

T﻿he former Arsenal and Villarreal boss met the media for the first time on Friday since being appointed and outlined what he wanted to achieve at Villa Park.

"﻿My dream is to win a trophy with Aston Villa," Emery said. "It's my personal challenge at the beginning.

"﻿My second dream, my objective, will be to play in Europe."

E﻿mery has an exceptional record in European football having won four Europa Leagues with Sevilla and Villarreal, although he could not be tempted to speculate on Villa's prospects of qualifying for next season's competition.

I﻿nstead, with his new side currently 16th in the table, he preferred to focus on turning their form around.

"﻿We have to start with the next match, because we are not in a good position," he said. "Each match gives us a lot of information about the players.

"﻿I want to test them individually and collectively, starting from the beginning, on Sunday against Manchester United."

Earlier, t﻿he club also confirmed the appointments of Pako Ayestaran as assistant head coach, Pablo Villanueva as first-team coach, Francisco Javier Garcia as goalkeeping coach, Antonio Rodriguez Saravia as individual performance coach, Victor Manuel Manas as data and video analyst and Moises de Hoyo as strength and conditioning coach.