C﻿eltic agm: Chairman latest, stadium redevelopment & transfer strategy

D﻿avid Currie, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic held their annual general meeting on Friday, with chairman Ian Bankier, chief executive Michael Nicholson and manager Ange Postecoglou fielding questions from shareholders.

H﻿ere are the key points:

  • No update on who the new chairman will be. Outgoing incumbent Bankier - who steps down on 1 January - says as soon as the board has made a decision it will be announced to the stock exchange.

  • Bankier says his 12 years in the role has been “an extraordinary passage of my  life”, adding that his record shows the club had a plan, stuck to it and achieved most of their objectives.

  • Nicholson rules out redeveloping the main stand because it would cost up to £100m, but says it is a "long term" aim.

  • Postecoglou says Celtic need to be "agile and aggressive in the transfer market" to improve at Champions League level.

  • C﻿eltic have asked the Scottish FA to clarify how the handball rule was applied in the specific instance of them not being given a penalty at Tynecastle when the ball struck Michael Smith's arm.

  • Women's team boss Fran Alonso says it was a fantastic season winning both cups, but the league form was disappointing. Wants them to do better and qualify for the Champions League.

SNS

C﻿eltic manager Ange Postecoglou, chief executive Michael Nicholson and chairman Ian Bankier face shareholders