No update on who the new chairman will be. Outgoing incumbent Bankier - who steps down on 1 January - says as soon as the board has made a decision it will be announced to the stock exchange.

Bankier says his 12 years in the role has been “an extraordinary passage of my life”, adding that his record shows the club had a plan, stuck to it and achieved most of their objectives.

Nicholson rules out redeveloping the main stand because it would cost up to £100m, but says it is a "long term" aim.

Postecoglou says Celtic need to be "agile and aggressive in the transfer market" to improve at Champions League level.

C﻿eltic have asked the Scottish FA to clarify how the handball rule was applied in the specific instance of them not being given a penalty at Tynecastle when the ball struck Michael Smith's arm.