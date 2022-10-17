W﻿olves moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday - and Jose Sa has been rewarded for his clean sheet with a spot in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"When teams are struggling. it is imperative that your goalkeeper wins you games and does not lose them," said Garth.

"Jose Sa came to the rescue for Wolves in their hour of need against Nottingham Forest. The penalty from Brennan Johnson, while well struck, didn't do the trick and the Portuguese keeper produced an outstanding save. The best keepers save you points and win you games, not the other way round."

