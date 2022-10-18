Shunsuke Nakamura - who won three league titles in four seasons with Celtic after signing for £2.5m - is set to retire at the age of 44.

The former Japan playmaker has been playing for Yokohama FC since 2019 and made his first appearance since May at the weekend.

He will retire after the final game of the Japanese season, 13 years after leaving Scotland.

Nakamura was signed by Gordon Strachan in 2005 and helped Celtic win a Scottish Cup and two League Cups as well as three Premierships during his time in Glasgow.

He is best remembered for a brilliant free-kick against Manchester United that secured Celtic’s passage to the Champions League knockout stages and a title-clinching goal at Kilmarnock.

Nakamura won 98 caps for his country and is the second former Celtic player to announce their retirement in a matter of days after right-back Mikael Lustig did so last week.