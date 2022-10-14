E﻿mma Sanders, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag noted the positive reactions of his players to setbacks in his pre-match programme notes and they were tested again on a largely frustrating evening.

It looked like Manchester United were going to rue the missed chances as full-time approached, but they were building pressure. When the fourth official showed five added minutes on the board, a roar inside Old Trafford suggested belief remained they would eventually find a winner.

Scott McTominay, who replaced Casemiro after 81 minutes, was in the right place to collect Jadon Sancho's pass after neat footwork from the winger on the left.

The midfielder took one touch before firing it past Francis Uzoho, who minutes earlier must have thought he was heading home to a heroes' welcome in Cyprus for his outstanding performance.

While there will still be concerns for Ten Hag about a clear lack of ruthlessness, the result means United have now won three games in a row since the 6-3 humbling at Manchester City.

"The performance before the box was good, but the finishing was not that good. Let's hope we save the goals for another week," Ten Hag added.