Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Philadelphia

Mykhailo Mudryk has struggled to hold down a starting place since arriving at Chelsea for £89m in January.

The forward joined up with Ukraine for the European Under-21 Championship to try to regain some form and was rewarded with his first goal for the Blues in Saturday's 4-3 friendly win over Brighton.

He volleyed in from the edge of the area after exchanging passes with Nicolas Jackson - who also scored, as did fellow new signing Christopher Nkunku - and looked an attacking threat all night with his pace.

"Of course, for Jackson and for Mudryk, it is important to score - for Nkunku also," said manager Mauricio Pochettino after the game.

"Attacking players need to score and need to get their confidence and trust in themselves.

"Always it is important to score goals. I think today, with a little bit more capacity to stay calm, maybe we can create more chances and score more.

"We need to believe and trust in the process to arrive at the first Premier League game in the best condition."