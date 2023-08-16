'Prospect of further Celtic arrivals an ominous sign for rest of league'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

The end-of-season tumult within Celtic feels a long time ago, as a sense of calm preparedness has taken over now the season has begun.

The first few weeks of Brendan Rodgers’ second spell in charge have gone as well as he could have hoped, with no hiccups on the field despite a transitional period in which players are getting accustomed (or in some cases reaccustomed) to the new manager’s way of working and playing.

With just a couple of weeks remaining in the transfer window, there is an expectation that Celtic will do further business, which is ominous for the rest of the league.

Gustaf Lagerbielke’s arrival as a replacement for Carl Starfelt looks like a done deal and is timely given the injury to Cameron Carter-Vickers on Sunday, though Stephen Welsh has rarely put a foot wrong when called upon and might be afforded more game time than he was allowed under Ange Postecoglou.

Speculation continues over reinforcements in the left-back and winger departments, with Daniel Podence’s name added to that of Ryan Fraser as possible incomers to fill the boots of Jota.

Having passed a stern-looking test at Pittodrie, Celtic come up against one of the new season’s form teams in Kilmarnock as they begin the defence of the League Cup.

Derek McInnes’ side have looked a far more solid outfit so far this term but Celtic have hit 13 on their last three visits to Rugby Park and will present them with a tougher challenge than they have faced to date.