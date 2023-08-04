Maatsen has 'enormous potential'

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Coming into this tour, the Chelsea squad was said to be unbalanced.

To prove that point, Pochettino highlighted that they had four possible left-backs in their squad, with Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Lewis Hall and Maatsen all able to play that position.

The competition has not stopped Maatsen taking his chance to impress Pochettino.

The 21-year-old was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Year last season as he helped Burnley win the title and promotion back to the Premier League.

He has played as an attacking left-winger, as a number 10 and he also scored two goals in the opening game against Wrexham and assisted Jackson against Newcastle.

"He has the capacity to compete for different places on the pitch. He is a player you can use in different positions," Pochettino said.

"I am so happy because his performance didn't change. That is what makes us really pleased because he is a player we see with enormous potential for the team."

