McClelland relishing 'brilliant opportunity' at Saints

Sam McClelland says manager Steven McLean made it an "easy sell" to join St Johnstone.

The 21-year-old Northern Ireland defender moves to Perth on a two-year deal after his Chelsea exit.

“The manager was the first to make contact with me and I liked what I heard, he made it a really easy sell for me," said McClelland.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to come up to Scotland. There’s a real spotlight with so many big games in the Premiership that I’m looking forward to already.

"I’m here to improve myself but also try be a part of successful St Johnstone team.

“I like defending but I also feel I’m comfortable on the ball as well. I’m here to defend, keep clean sheets and get wins for the team.”