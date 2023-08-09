Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Lewis Dunk is fit again and started against Rayo Vallecano last weekend. Roberto de Zerbi said this was a huge boost as he is such a crucial player.

At the end of last season, the captain was carrying a couple of injuries which prevented him from being involved in the England squad after his recall in the summer.

However, Jakub Moder has not featured at all and there has been no word on his situation.

His injury has clearly taken longer than anticipated to recover from so I imagine there is still a long way to go for him before both parties consider his plans for a return to action.