Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

If I knew that, I would be a football coach, not a journalist!

Defending set pieces was an undoubted Achilles' heel last season, although supporters of a certain age might jokingly suggest it has been a problem for roughly a quarter of a century.

Back in the 1990s and 2000s, successive Bournemouth sides under Mel Machin and Sean O'Driscoll often contained defenders who, while not the tallest, could read the game well, were good on the ball and could pass out of defence – a certain Eddie Howe, at an inch or two under six feet tall, was a prime example.

But, lacking a physically dominant central defender themselves, those teams often found themselves overmatched and bullied physically by big, ugly, granite-jawed centre-backs in the lower divisions.

These days, height is not – or should not be – an issue. On the opening day of last season, among Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard's excuses for their shock defeat at Vitality Stadium were the number of six-footers in the Bournemouth line-up.

The Cherries now have a multi-national (and multi-lingual) squad – and it will be very close to the top of Andoni Iraola's "to do" list, to find the successful defensive formula that persistently eluded his predecessor Gary O'Neil.