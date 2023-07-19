Johnson 'waiting and ready' for Fish return

Lee Johnson says Hibs hope to bring Will Fish back on loan from Manchester United "as soon as possible".

The 20-year-old centre-back made 21 appearances and scored three goals for the Easter Road side last term.

“We’re still looking to get that one through,” Johnson told Sky Sports.

“Obviously he’s a Manchester United player but I think they’ve come out and articulated that that’s the intention.

“We’re here, waiting and ready. We’re in constant contact with Fish and Manchester United but their needs come first at the moment in terms of their pre-season fixtures.

"But we hope to get him here as soon as possible.”