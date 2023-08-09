It has been a difficult couple of weeks on the transfer front for Sheffield United, who have sold star striker Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille and now look set to allow midfielder Sander Berge to join fellow Premier League newcomers Burnley.

"They're two players that arguably United couldn't afford to lose," Sheffield Star journalist Danny Hall told BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast.

"I think everyone understands the contract status and Iliman going to his boyhood club - we get that background to it and that the power wasn't with United. But it's such a shame to not see both of them in the Premier League in a United shirt.

"It's undoubtedly a huge blow and we've got to look at what happens next. There's a big chance for a few more players to come in for the longer term if you put a positive spin on it, and you could argue these two boys could have left next summer for free. You've got a few quid for them now - what can you do with that money?"

Hall continued: "They are undoubtedly weaker than the team that got promoted. You don't see that often in promoted teams.

"The transfer window still has three weeks to go and it would be harsh to judge now - the right time to judge it as a whole will be on 1 September or whenever it closes."