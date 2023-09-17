Full-time: Everton 0-1 Arsenal

Arsenal moved fourth in the Premier League table and made it two away wins out of two this season as Leandro Trossard's second-half strike unlocked resolute Everton at Goodison Park.

Substitute Trossard produced a classy finish from Bukayo Saka's perceptive 69th-minute cutback to give Arsenal the breakthrough they had struggled to make despite dominating large parts of an uninspired game.

Everton seemed content to hold out for a point which would have moved them out of the relegation zone, and they they were handed an early reprieve when Gabriel Martinelli's composed 21st-minute finish was ruled out because a VAR checked deemed Eddie Nketiah to have been offside in the build-up.

Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford pushed Martin Odegaard's fierce strike away shortly after the break, while David Raya - who replaced Aaron Ramsdale in goal for Arsenal in his first appearance since signing on loan from Brentford in August - had precious little to be concerned by.

