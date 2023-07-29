Aberdeen hit three first-half goals to beat Charlton

Aberdeen turned in a strong first-half display to beat Charlton Athletic 3-2 in a friendly at The Valley.

Nathan Asiimwe headed in an early own goal from a Dante Polvara cross before Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie added a close-range finish, set up by Duk.

Bojan Miovski atoned for hitting the post from the penalty spot when he made it 3-0 before half-time, finishing off after good work from Shayden Morris.

The first-half lead could have been greater but Miovski missed a one-on-one chance and a sharp header from Polvara was well kept out by Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

With Rhys Williams and Angus MacDonald mising through injury, Jack Milne, 20, started in defence for Barry Robson's side and Israeli full-back Or Dadia made his debut from the bench in the second half.

Corey Blackett-Taylor pulled one back for the hosts and the deficit was reduced to one when Daniel Kanu struck on 89 minutes.

Graeme Shinnie was on target for Aberdeen at The Valley

