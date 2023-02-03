Allan Saint-Maximin has an opportunity to cement his place in the Newcastle side in the absence of Bruno Guimaraes, says boss Eddie Howe.

The France forward has been unable to break into Howe's starting XI given the Magpies' high-flying first half of the season but, with Guimaraes suspended for three games after his red card against Southampton, he may have a chance at more game time.

"Allan has been very good," said Howe, as he plots his line-up for Saturday's visit of struggling West Ham.

"He understands the situation I've found myself in where I have had to keep picking a very consistent team because it's performing at a high level and results on the whole have been very good.

"But he's also been keen to show his talent and potentially there's an opportunity now."

Saint-Maximin has often been Newcastle's talisman in recent years and Howe has no doubt he will be important to their success this season.

"I back his quality," he said. "I love him as a footballer and as a person and he will be a huge player for us.

"I have no doubt he will be massive between now and the end of season."

Howe also praised academy graduate Elliot Anderson as an option replace Guimaraes.

"He's someone we really like and will love to watch how he develops his Premier League career," added Howe.