Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

It’s no surprise that the last-minute scramble that is football’s equivalent of the “Black Friday” sales saw no major action at Brentford.

The Bees do not make a habit of large-scale recruitment during the mid-season. In fact, 2020 is the last time that January saw multiple deals - and that was the only time in six years that it has happened.

The recruitment department is a well-oiled machine, doing its business on its own timetable.

Of course, last year saw the exciting arrival of Christian Eriksen in an arrangement that was always going to be a win/win situation. The now-Manchester United man’s arrival was a boost both on and off the pitch.

This time around, the deal to bring in Kevin Schade was struck as the window opened and Thomas Frank seemed satisfied at the time that it would probably be enough. As in previous years, Frank and his staff have focused on who is already in the building and on taking the opportunity to get coaching time at the training ground.

Of course, there has been a departure and one that again didn’t raise eyebrows but did provoke a stretch for the tissues.

Sergi Canos first popped up in TW8 back in 2015 and immediately won the hearts of many fans with his style and personality. His return to the club after a brief spell at Norwich was welcomed warmly. Canos turns 26 on Wednesday and has been frustrated at his lack of chances this year, making just five Premier League appearances and all off the bench, so his searching for new pastures was expected.

He will of course forever have his spot in Brentford's history as the club’s first Premier League scorer, a legacy that will never diminish.