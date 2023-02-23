'Barisic reveals secret deal with Beale'

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic reveals that "we made some deals" when talking about the heart-to-heart conversation he had with Michael Beale that he thinks has led to an improvement in his form since the Englishman returned to the club as manager. (Daily Record), external

On-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman has been cleared to return to training to prove his fitness ahead of Sunday's Viaplay Cup final against Celtic, while John Lundstram has already rejoined Rangers' squad and striker Kemar Roofe hopes to be available for selection after medics confirmed that his latest injury will not force him back onto the sidelines for the long term. (Daily Record), external

Read Thursday's Scottish Gossip in full here.