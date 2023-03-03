Manager Mikel Arteta said there are no guarantees Gabriel Jesus will go straight back into Arsenal's starting XI when he eventually returns from injury.

The Brazil forward has been out since December with a knee injury, but Arteta said there is a chance he could return before the international break later this month.

He said: "He’s not far now. I don’t want to give a timeline. He’s not very close, but he’s not very far. The doctors are feeling confident with how he’s evolving. We are in a good place with him I think.

"We're saying it's not far away, but obviously he needs to do much more with the team. Let's see how the next week to 10 days develop and we'll have a much better picture."

Arteta said Jesus will have to fight for his place when he is back and probably wouldn't start straight away.

"That probably wouldn't be fair on him as he was starting every single game. What he produced for the team was phenomenal," added the Spaniard.

"It's true now that we need to see when he gets back, at what level he gets back, how we're going to fit him in, how we're going to load him with minutes and in which games.

"Then, like everybody else, he will have to earn his place, but we know what Gabi can bring to the team, that's for sure."