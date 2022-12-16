Pitch inspection ahead of Livingston v Dundee United
Following this week's freezing temperatures and snowfall, there will be a 10.30am pitch inspection ahead of tomorrow's @cinchuk Premiership clash with @dundeeunitedfc.— Livingston Football Club (@LiviFCOfficial) December 16, 2022
We'll bring you an update across social media as soon as the inspection has taken place tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/TQkMN6t1CE
