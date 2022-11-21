P﻿hil Foden's role with England needs to become more defined if he is to show his "magnificent talent", according to BBC pundits.

O﻿n a Stars of the World Cup episode of Match of the Day: Top 10, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards shower praise on the Manchester City forward, but suggest England boss Gareth Southgate has not yet found the way to unlock his talent.

"﻿He's probably the player I'm most looking forward to watching," said Shearer. "He's a magnificent player, another year older from the Euros and another year more experienced."

"﻿His best position is as the number 10 but England tend to leave him out on the wing," said Richards. "He needs to be played more inside.

"﻿Even when he plays on the wing for City, they are all rotating and know their jobs," he said. "Sometimes for England he gets left out there."

T﻿he panel also discuss Kevin de Bruyne, with Richards stating "no-one is on the same level".

L﻿isten to the full episode here on BBC Sounds