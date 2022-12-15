Rangers 3-2 Hibernian: Analysis

Tom English, BBC Sport Scotland at Ibrox

Before this breathless resumption, Lee Johnson was asked about the work he’d done with his team during the World Cup shutdown.

“Psychology,” he replied, which is a fair enough reply given his team had lost six of their previous seven in the league. Earlier in the season, the Hibs manager had brought in an army sniper to talk to his players about, well, firing shots.

Given their dismal performances pretty much since then, there wasn’t a whole lot of hope that reading the collective works of Carl Jung and Sigmund Freud round the clock was going to get his players out of the rut they were in, but something did. For the first half at any rate.

Johnson plonked Ryan Porteous ahead of his back four in a holding role and, until the energy started to drain from their bodies, Porteous and his mates were wonderful.

A team with a lousy recent record and an even lousier head-to-head with their hosts went after the game with a vengeance.

Hibs ran out of puff, but never ran out of hunger for the scrap.

It’s a seventh defeat in eight league games, it’s another loss in a season that is seeing these losses piled way too high. They had plenty about them, though.

If – and it’s a big if – they can reproduce this kind of effort in the more winnable games then they’ll be fine. Getting a move on wouldn’t be a bad idea. Nisbet’s return will give them hope.