Brentford 2-0 West Ham: What Moyes said

West Ham boss David Moyes talking to BBC Match of the Day: "We weren't at our best. The first goal took the wind out of us, we didn't start badly. The goal took the edge off us. We've only got ourselves to blame.

"We prepared as best as we can but sometimes when you make so many changes you get inconsistencies and you struggle for rhythm but still you wouldn't expect to give those goals away.

"The players are goosed at the moment. I wanted to give some other players an opportunity to show and the players a chance to rest. It was always going to be needed at some stage along the line."

On the disallowed goal: "It is certainly not deliberate handball. I thought it hit his shoulder and I don't think it is conclusive that it was handball. I was incredibly surprised it wasn't allowed to stand.

"We've had some ridiculously bad decisions in recent games."