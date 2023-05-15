Former Chelsea and Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips believes Nottingham Forest are moving "in the right direction" in their fight for Premier League survival.

Steve Cooper's side earned a valuable point at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to open up a three-point buffer between themselves and the relegation zone.

"I think they made it really difficult for Chelsea in the first half especially," said Wright-Phillips on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Podcast.

"For me, at the minute they are going in the right direction to stay up."

When asked if momentum was with Forest compared to the other teams battling against relegation, he replied: "I have to say so."

"You can see with the way they play on the pitch - the fight, the determination.

"They try and keep the ball alive when it comes out of the box like on that second goal where they put it back in to a nice area for the players who gambled to put it into the back of the net."

Did you know?

Against Chelsea Taiwo Awoniyi is the second ever Nottingham Forest player to score consecutive Premier League braces, after Brian Roy scored three in a row in April 1995.

Nottingham Forest have failed to win six games (D1 L5) in London in a single Premier League season for the first time since 1992-93 (D3 L3).

