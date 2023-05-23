McInnes on points target, hopes for summer & losing two more players
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Dundee United.
Here are the main points from the news conference:
McInnes believes "four points from six will keep us in the league", with Ross County away their final game on Sunday.
Comparison made with last season's Championship title-clinching win over Arbroath - "If you're going to achieve something, you have to beat your direct competitors".
McInnes believes the club can "take big strides in the summer" if they stave off the drop.
Team news: Liam Donnelly is missing with injury while fellow midfielder David Watson is suspended and they join Ryan Alebiosu and Ben Chrisene on the sidelines, with the latter out for the rest of the season.