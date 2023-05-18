McInnes on Livi win, togetherness and Chambers
- Published
Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media before Kilmarnock’s Premiership game with St Johnstone this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the manager:
On the significance of the win against Livingston, he said it was a performance and result everyone was looking for and needing - "in the context of the season those three points are vitally important”.
Asked if Killie’s impressive home form can propel them to Premiership safety, McInnes said the side “can take confidence from it and home advantage has to count for something but it doesn’t give you any guarantees - we have to deliver the performance”.
McInnes says his side should feel confident of victory because they have beaten every team in the league except the Old Firm.
The boss emphasised how important spirit between players and fans is as they strive for safety, saying “we want the best togetherness from the four teams down there”.
He praised Luke Chambers’ decision to turn down an England Under-20 World Cup call-up and said “I’m not surprised - he has been good as gold since he has come in and he is a boy I have really enjoyed working with”.