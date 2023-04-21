Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Allan Saint-Maximin "has taken a little longer than we initially thought" and while Howe is not sure when he will return, he said there has not been a "major setback".

Miguel Almiron has trained all week and is "an option" to start, but Howe "will make the best decision for him and the team".

The clash between fellow top four hopefuls Spurs is "a huge game" and "a big moment in our season".

He added: "We’re pleased to be at home and we hope to feel the force of the crowd".

Howe has seen a "good response" from the Aston Villa defeat and he said: "The lads are ready for what's ahead rather than looking backwards".

It's unlikely Emil Krafth will feature before the end of the season, "but we hope to implement him into training lightly".

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences

Sign up for Newcastle news notifications