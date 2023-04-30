Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham: Analysis

Phil McNulty, Chief football writer at Anfield

Liverpool showed the two sides of their season in the space of 90 chaotic minutes against Tottenham at Anfield.

Diogo Jota's injury time goal gave a relieved Liverpool a 4-3 win after Richarlison’s equaliser seconds earlier threatened to haul in their early 3-0 advantage.

Liverpool were rampant early on as goals from Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah’s penalty put them in total control after 15 minutes.

The subsequent 75 minutes saw Spurs revived, helped by Liverpool’s desperately poor defence that was exposed in the manner it has been so often this season.

Jota bailed them out, leaving Liverpool still harbouring slim hopes of a place in the Champions League next season, although it is odds against after wins for Manchester United and Newcastle United tightened their grip on places in the top four.

It was exciting and a thriller – but Liverpool must question how it was allowed to come to that after that early blitz.